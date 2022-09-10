Big Sky season 3 spoilers: More on Reba McEntire role!

There is absolutely a lot of cool stuff to be excited about when it comes to Big Sky season 3 on ABC — so where do we start? We’ve written a good bit in the past about the appearance of Jensen Ackles on the show this season as Beau Arlen, so let’s shift the focus here to Reba McEntire!

The fact that the series cast the country-music icon is exciting within itself. While we know that she’s acted in scripted television before, we tend to think of her more as someone who does comedic roles. Her role of Sunny, the owner of a backwoods-expedition company, is something a little bit different. As a matter of fact, you could even say that she is one of the central adversaries of the season!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Elwood Reid doesn’t necessarily put the character in a big-bad sort of box. However, he does make it clear what makes this part so fascinating:

“She’s a mama bear that you don’t cross … What’s going to be fun is seeing how far she’ll go to defend her family. She’s got a bit of an edge and some darkness to her. But if you squint, you can justify some of the stuff she’s going to be doing.”

If it turns out that Sunny is a villain, these are one of the most intriguing ones. You 100% want to see characters in this show in a world full of gray areas, where nothing is 100% concrete and you ask questions of yourself just as much as some of them. We know that most characters in Reba’s mold here only tend to stick around for a season, so we don’t want to hold out hope that she’s got some sort of long-term presence here. We’ll just be happy to have her for however long that she is around.

