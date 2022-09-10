The Boys season 4 premiere date: What else is coming?

The Boys season 4 is on the way! Isn’t it nice to know that filming is underway? We know this is a show that likes to be big, bold, and crazy … and also promote itself like a big-budget feature film.

One of the biggest ways that Amazon does that, of course, is be announcing a premiere date long in advance. We wouldn’t be shocked if a date is revealed for season 4 at least three or four months before it launches, if not longer. So of course, a lot of this leads us to wonder the following: What else could be revealed alongside it? Is there some other great stuff that we are expecting the folks at the aforementioned streaming service to share?

Our sentiment, at least for now, is that The Boys won’t be unveiling a full trailer, let alone a teaser, at the same time as a premiere date. The reason for that is pretty simple: They just don’t have much of a reason to rush anything along. They know that they’ll have time to release those a little bit later; in particular, trailers don’t tend to come until a couple of months before the premiere, at most. They can draw things out and release a number of things over time to keep people engaged.

One thing that they could reveal alongside a premiere date is some sort of key art — at least something to have us wondering more about a plot point. That’s something that they did effectively with a season 3 poster, which left us wondering if Billy Butcher was getting powers. (He did for a little while … with a potentially deadly catch.)

