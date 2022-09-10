Outlander season 7 premiere date: Tied to any other reveals?

As we start to get closer to the fall, of course the subject of an Outlander season 7 premiere date starts to come up more! How can it not? Given that the last two seasons premiered in February and then March, we’re sure that there are plenty of people out there hoping for a late winter / early spring start.

Is there a chance that the first half of season 7 comes in a similar window? Absolutely, though we tend to think more March at the earliest than February. There are, after all, so many other shows on Starz that have already wrapped production — think in terms of Heels, Hightown, and Power Book II: Ghost — that don’t even have a premiere date yet! It makes some sense to focus on those first.

We hope that a premiere date could come for season 7 either at the end of the year or in January, but what else could be revealed along with it? Knowing Starz, they’re not going to release a date and just that; there’s probably a few other things coming along with it.

If we had to guess, we would say that Starz will for sure release a new Outlander poster along with the date, as we’ve seen them do that in advance. More so than any other season 7 is throwing us into the Revolutionary War, so we wouldn’t be shocked if that (plus of course the Jamie / Claire love story) is the focus of what we see. Beyond just that, we also wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of teaser shown off that gives us a sense of what’s coming — but not a full trailer. That will be saved until a little closer to the actual date.

Could Starz announce alongside a premiere date that season 7 is the final one? In theory they could … but we’re fairly skeptical that this is the end of the road. We’ve heard too many quotes from the cast and network executives! We tend to believe that a season 8 will happen eventually, even if we have to wait a while.

What do you want to see when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date at Starz?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







