Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Final five Veto aftermath

As some of you may be aware, the Power of Veto was played early this morning within the Big Brother 24 house — and there is a lot for us to sift through in the aftermath of that!

So where is the best place to start right now? We suppose with a reminder that Brittany does, in fact, have the Veto, and will be save through at least the final four. That puts her in a really interesting spot given that a big part of the final competitions often involves remembering certain events from the season. Parts of these could favor her greatly, even if she’s probably not winning anything physical.

(The funniest thing to us was seeing Monte complain about Brittany effectively saying “this is for you Michael” after she won — clearly, she’s over him throwing her under the bus in his eviction speech.)

Earlier this morning, Monte did his best to try and push Turner towards his personal target in Alyssa, promising him that he wouldn’t be nominated and that he thinks Taylor gives them a better chance to take out Brittany at final four. Alyssa doesn’t win anything and beyond all of that, she’s got jury votes. Turner’s close to Alyssa and doesn’t want to admit to the idea that taking her out could be smart … but he has to realize on some level there are merits to this plan.

As of this writing, Brittany and Monte are having a conversation where she threw Turner under the bus a little, denying that she/Turner had a final two and also claiming that Turner has dropped info suggesting he and Monte are still super-tight. Clearly she wants Turner out and wants to protect Taylor, but Taylor’s almost 100% going up. Even if Turner votes to evict her over Alyssa, Monte will break the tie and send Alyssa packing if things stay how we assume they will. Monte doesn’t want to clue in everyone to his full plan right now, since he wants to collect as much info as he can beforehand.

