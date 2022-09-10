NCIS: Hawaii season 2 spoilers: More on Lucy, Whistler’s past

NCIS: Hawaii season 2 is going to premiere on CBS a week from Monday. Isn’t it easy to be excited? We know that there’s a lot of great stuff coming around the corner, and all of it begins with the conclusion to a two-part NCIS crossover event.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s look a little bit beyond just the first episode and towards the long-term future. In particular, there are some conversations to be had regarding Lucy and Whistler. Are there some exciting things for their relationship? It feels that way. The two are going to be in a really good place at the start of the season, and there could be chances to see their relationship grow and evolve.

Through that, of course, we could also learn a little bit more about their pasts and what makes them the characters that they are! Speaking to TVLine, here is at least some of what executive producer Christopher Silber had to say on that subject:

“As we dig deeper into the relationship between Lucy and Whistler, we will absolutely get to know both of them better, unraveling their pasts to allow us to understand where they’re heading.”

We know that NCIS: Hawaii is largely a procedural and there are a lot of characters to balance out; we recognize that backstory on Lucy and Whistler won’t be a focus of every episodes. However, it’d be nice if there are a few opportunities at least to explore the two of them throughout the season. Even though this show is fairly new, they’ve already managed to become one of TV’s most-popular couples. We’re sure the writing will at times reflect that as we see so many different things explored.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucy and Whistler on NCIS: Hawaii season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







