Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that we’ve been getting closer to a premiere for a while — are we 100% there?

It goes without saying that the late-night comedy show is going to have a lot to discuss the moment that it gets back on the air. This is of course by virtue of everything that has happened over the past couple of months. The pop-culture world has generated more headlines than ever, and that’s of course without mentioning everything in the political realm that SNL has become really known for over the years.

Alas, this is where we share the bittersweet news that the sketch show remains off the air. If there’s a silver lining, though, it’s that you will see at least some of the cast very soon.

For those who are not aware, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson is poised to host the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday and with that, we imagine that there are going to be a few sketches featuring some of his colleagues. Kenan is as loyal an SNL cast member as there’s ever been; this is a guy who legitimately loves his work and some of his colleagues. He’s a collaborator, and he’s never passed up an opportunity to work with his friends.

Basically, what we are trying to say here is that Kenan’s Emmy broadcast should at least be an appetizer to the next season of SNL, especially since we’re probably a few weeks out at least from it premiering. We don’t know who any of the new cast members are yet, let alone the hosts. Is it possible some of this could be announced during the Emmys? If nothing else, we wouldn’t be shocked.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live, including other details on some recent cast exits

Are you bummed that there is no Saturday Night Live on the air tonight?

On the flip side, are you excited to see some of the cast at the Emmys? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates the rest of the off-season. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







