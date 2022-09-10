The Blacklist season 10: What will determine possible final season?

Is The Blacklist season 10 going to be the final decision? We’ve already seen this question asked in many places, and understandably so.

After all, the James Spader drama is no longer a ratings monster for NBC; as a matter of fact, it’s one of their weaker shows in the 18-49 demographic and total viewers. Yet, it makes up for some of it in DVR viewers, and that’s before you consider the sweet deal that the studio has with Netflix. There are financial reasons for the show to still be around and creatively, season 9 proved that there are more stories that can be told even after Liz’s death.

Check out the latest The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts all about the start of production. After you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away for some other updates.

At the time of this writing, NBC has not announced anything when it comes to season 10 being the last one and presumably, they do still have a little while to pull this off. There’s no need for the network to reveal anything this fall, though it would behoove them to do so sooner rather than later for promotional purposes. Also, don’t you want to give the writers plenty of time to give us proper closure?

In the end, the network will need to figure out if season 10 is the last at some point around January or February — that way, they can plan for it behind the scenes. After a full decade on the job, the last thing we want to see is an ending that feels rushed in some way. There are still so many questions we need answers to. The identity of one Raymond Reddington is clearly at the top of the list, but there are plenty of others out there at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

Do you think that The Blacklist season 10 will be the final season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







