Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Show EP teases premiere surprise

The Yellowstone season 5 premiere is coming to Paramount Network on November 13, and you can go ahead and know this — from the jump, this is a show looking to surprise. They have some big things in store for viewers, and they don’t want to just repeat things that we’ve all seen before. Why would they? There’s a chance to expand this universe and allow us to think differently about some of the main characters!

Also, the producers will almost certainly want to use the premiere to set the stage for what’s next in a pretty exciting manner.

In a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer David C. Glasser makes it VERY clear that the premiere will start things off in an interesting way … and there could even be a time jump in there:

Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened.

Is there a chance that there’s a massive leap forward, and the election for Governor is already over? We do wonder about that, especially since we don’t know if viewers really want to see John away from the ranch or on the campaign trail for a huge part of the season. Glasser’s quote does make us think that there’s at least some sort of jump, but that makes sense from a realism standpoint. Given that season 5 is filming almost two years after season 4 did, a lot of the younger cast members look older. Trying to mask that would be hard and you’re better off just rolling with the punches a little bit.

Now, can we get a full trailer at some point in the near future? If it wasn’t obvious already, we want that.

