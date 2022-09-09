The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Stephen Fry checks in!

Just in case you did not have enough reasons to be excited for The Morning Show season 3, why not add Stephen Fry to the mix?

According to a new report from Deadline, the prolific actor (who recently appeared in both The Sandman and The Dropout) is going to have a major recurring role on the upcoming batch of episodes. His character is Leonard Cromwell, described as “a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters.”

As you would imagine, this is the sort of character who could cause problems for everyone involved. He could be one of those rich guys who thinks that they know everything just because they have a high-powered position on the board. They may expect everyone, for better or for worse, to listen to them — regardless of it some of their ideas are right or not. Fry is one of many new faces coming into the world of the Apple TV+ series, and is joined by the likes of Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

In general, we imagine that season 3 is going to focus extensively on changing tides as many of the main characters try to navigate a world following the global health crisis. We don’t tend to think that the series is going to be focusing too heavily on everything that happened in season 2; rather, this is a new chapter and through that, an opportunity to bring some new things to the table! There is something inherently exciting to that and we can only hope that it’s embraced.

Unfortunately, there is still no premiere date for The Morning Show moving forward, but our hope is that we’ll see it back at some point in the spring. If that happens, maybe we could get an announcement at some point early next year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







