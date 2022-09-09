Paper Girls canceled at Amazon; will season 2 happen elsewhere?

Despite a reasonable amount of hype and some positive recognition, Amazon will not be giving Paper Girls a season 2.

Today, Deadline reported that the streaming service is not moving forward with the comic-book adaptation, which mostly comes as a surprise given that there was potential for the company to do so much more with the project. So what happened? We think you can probably attribute it mostly to a lack of viewership — or, at least not enough viewership to justify Amazon’s internal thresholds. The streaming service doesn’t release ratings to the press, so it’s hard to get a clear sense of how exactly it performed. We just know that in general, streamers tend to be a bit more willing to axe some of their shows early than some broadcast or cable networks. Ultimately, there’s just SO much competition in streaming these days and Amazon knows that they can easily replace one show with another.

So is there hope for a Paper Girls season 2 somewhere else? You certainly should not rule that out, as the aforementioned outlet DOES note that studio Legendary TV is already looking towards what else is out there. It can be hard to find streaming shows another home for a number of reasons, but when you consider the source material’s popularity and the ability to deliver to a coveted demographic, we do think that there will be some suitors. It mostly comes down to whether a deal could get done.

In general, though, we would say to not expect any sort of fast resolution. These things almost always take time, and we’re going to need to exercise a lot of patience. It could be months before anything is finalized and if we don’t hear anything else, that likely means that the show is unable to move forward.

No matter what, we’ll keep you posted if other news comes out.

What do you think about Paper Girls being canceled at Amazon?

Is there a chance in your mind that season 2 can happen elsewhere? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







