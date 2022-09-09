Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5 photo: Family bonding

Tomorrow night on Starz you’ll have a chance to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5, and we’re already gotten a sense what makes this one special.

For starters, not all of it is going to be set in New York City! There’s no denying that Raq and Kanan’s relationship is at this point pretty darn fraught. They’re keeping secrets from each other and, at least for the time being, Patina Miller’s character is facing something new and certainly unwelcome: The prospect of a situation she can’t quite control. She’s used to her son following her directions and trusting her; things are different now.

Will some time around a campfire at the Catskills, as pictured above, really change that? It’s a hard thing to speak to, since we don’t think that Kanan is the sort to easily forget the idea that Malcolm Howard is his biological father. What Raq needs to do is come clean with her son at this point since otherwise, it’s going to be harder and harder to bury those secrets. Yet, as brilliant as she is, she’s almost as stubborn in equal measure. She’s been able to get out of some tight bonds before and because of that, she may think she can figure this one out, as well … even if that’s not entirely the case.

Beyond just her son, there are plenty of other things that Raq has to think and/or worry about right now. Think along the lines of Unique’s potential return, the Italian mob in New Jersey, or even keeping her brothers Lou Lou and Marvin in line. She’s stretched thin; is a breaking point coming up soon?

