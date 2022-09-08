Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5 photo: Change of scenery

This weekend is going to bring us Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5 on Starz, and there are a few things to be psyched about from the get-go here. What’s one of the big ones? Well, that’s as simple as getting to see some of these characters somewhere new — in particular, Raq and Kanan.

We know that Patina Miller’s character is the sort who looks at the big picture and odds are, she’s not liking a lot of what she’s seeing at the moment. She’s seeing Kanan sneak off to speak with his real father in Detective Howard, and there are starting to be serious trust issues. So what does she do about that? Try to win him over by allowing for some genuine fun between the two! After all, this is not something we tend to see all that often.

If you want to check out our most-recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan review, go ahead and do that below! To go along with this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other videos the rest of the season.

There is going to be a lot that is fun visually about seeing Raq and Kanan up in the Catskills, and we’re sure that for at least a few minutes, her plan is actually going to work out rather wonderfully. However, at the same time we know already that she can only keep the illusion going to so long. Eventually, the two are going to have to come back home and with that, contend with what awaits them there. Not all of that will prove to be altogether easy.

At the end of this episode, we’re going to be at the halfway point of the season! That’s a sign that things are only going to get more intense from here on out.

Related – Be sure to get some more Power Book III: Raising Kanan updates right now, especially as we look ahead

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for more that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







