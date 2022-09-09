Cobra Kai season 5 finale: A look into that EPIC cliffhanger…

For anyone out there that thought that the Cobra Kai season 5 finale would signal some sort of HUGE change for the karate series, you were right! However, it didn’t quite happen in the way in which we were expecting.

Going into the season, we wondered if the writers were going to write out some of the younger cast members, especially given that so many of them are getting other opportunities. We also wondered if we would see an appearance by Hilary Swank, given that she is one of the last major surviving stars within the canon Karate Kid franchise who has yet to appear.

Yet, neither of those things happened — not only that, but we’re set up for a season 6 now that could be all sorts of chaotic … but also really stretch how believable a show like this can be.

Let’s explain. The good news for Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence is that they were able to get Terry Silver arrested, with the help of their students. Cobra Kai’s destruction came about thanks to leaked camera footage of Silver admitting that he paid off the ref at the All Valley. Tory Nicholas came around teamed up with Samantha, Robby, and the other good guys to make that happen! Oh, and there also fight scenes … plenty of fight scenes, featuring both the kids and adults. While Chozen was badly injured, he survived. At first, it looked as though peace would finally be coming back to the Valley.

However, we then saw John Kreese fake an attack in prison and then break out, assaulting the medical staff on the way. His return to the outside world signals him becoming the Big Bad again, but he’s a wanted fugitive at this point! How is he going to run a karate dojo again? We can’t see it, but we can see him trying to get vengeance in some way on those who wronged him. Silver was an intimidating villain thanks to his wealth and resources, but Kreese is an emotional foe. It only makes sense he re-enters the picture in a more prominent way.

