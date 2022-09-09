Magnum PI season 5 premiere date hopes, with filming in mind

If you missed the big news this week, we now know a little bit more when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 and the start of production! September 19 is when the cast and crew are officially back at work, and that is a week away from Monday.

There’s of course a lot of stuff we’re excited to see over the days ahead, as everyone descends on the Aloha State once more. As a matter of fact, we imagine that there’s a lot of great stuff we’ll be sharing about that soon.

For the sake of today’s article, though, there is another important subject to dive into: Now that we know the filming start date, what does that mean for a premiere date? Well, nothing has changed when it comes to the show being back on the air in 2023. NBC has a fall schedule and it hasn’t changed over the past several weeks. It’s also impossible for it to change in the favor of the Jay Hernandez series. Because this show is starting later in the year than the standard in-season show, we tend to think that episodes wouldn’t be ready until December, at the earliest. That’s why we think that a January premiere date could make sense. The show could feasibly have enough episodes done at around that time.

Yet, everyone is still going to be flexible based on what NBC wants / when they want it. This is why you can’t be shocked if we are actually stuck waiting until we get to some point in February or even March. We don’t even think they’ll know for sure where they want to place Magnum PI until they see how their fall shows perform, and also what they’re seeing out of the production in Hawaii. It’s always possible that they could see some excellent early cuts from some of these episodes and push for it to be on the air early on in the new year.

For now, just breathe in a sigh of relief and be happy that your favorites are coming back soon!

