American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A state of shock

What in the world is FX doing when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date? We’re in such a bizarre state with this at the moment.

We’ll admit that entering this week, we were next-level confident that we were going to get something more on this, largely because it made all the sense in the world. If you are the cable network, why not take advantage of the fact that American Horror Stories just ended to announce something? There’s no question that one of the shows could have easily dovetailed into the other.

Now, we are of course wondering what in the world the network is doing, and whether there is an easy answer to that question or not. So many networks like to announce start dates at least a month and a half in advance, if not longer — and presumably, FX should want season 11 to premiere at some point in October.

If there is any reason to think that they may still be planning this, it comes down to this: We’re looking at a network here that over the years, has had zero problem throwing people for a loop with their marketing for this show. They’ve done some unusual stuff here over time. Heck, remember when for Roanoke that revealed almost NOTHING about it in advance? It was one of those seasons where you had to dive in and watch it blindly, hoping that it would still prove worthwhile. We don’t think they’re doing that here, but clearly, they are up to something.

What do you want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

