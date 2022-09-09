The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: A missed opportunity?

The Mandalorian season 3 is coming to Disney+ in February, and that is something we’re happy to know in advance. With that being said, don’t want want some further specifics? It’s fair to say that the answer here is a pretty obvious “yes.”

This week, we absolutely were hoping that we could find out a little bit of something more specific thanks to Disney+ Day. This event was an opportunity for the streaming service premiere some new movies and programs geared towards all audience. There was a lot of good stuff revealed but, at the same time, Disney didn’t break any news.

Should the House of Mouse done a little bit more when it comes to The Mandalorian, especially when it comes to a premiere date? On the surface, the answer could be yes … but that’s before you remember the D23 Expo taking place over the next few days. There’s a chance that at some point during this, we could hear more about the future of the Pedro Pascal series and we absolutely want that. It would certainly fit the MO for what we’ve come to expect for Disney as of late, given that they do want to frequently ensure that they use their own events to promote properties.

If we don’t get a season 3 premiere date this weekend, that’s when we’ll be especially disappointed. After all, what better chance is there to reveal something? We suppose that in theory, they could air a trailer before a movie a little bit later this year.

Are you sad that there was no announcement of The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date this week?

Was that always just a pipe dream in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

