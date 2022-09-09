Big Brother 24: What we learned from jury house

Tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode gave us a first look at jury house — and we expected a lot of major conversations with that. Take, for example, how Joseph, Jasmine, and Indy would react to Kyle’s arrival.

Remember, it was weeks before his eviction that Kyle mentioned to the house his idea of having an anti-Cookout alliance, to combat something based on race that didn’t actually exist. Michael told the house what happened days after the split-house twist was over, and this was going to be a difficult thing for all of these jurors to hear. It also was going to dramatically change the mood of the house.

When Kyle first arrived to jury house, a lot of people who were there were 100% stunned. His arrival was pretty understated, and he likely knew that he’d have to tell the truth to the other players. He said that he was going to hold nothing back to the jury, but did he? Joseph’s reactions to a lot of the footage was interesting, starting with him being disappointed in Turner for turning against the Leftovers. He was even more so when Kyle admitted to what he did weeks ago. The same goes for Jasmine; Indy straight-up left the backyard.

Kyle is outside the game, and he is going to have to reckon with the consequences of his actions in a personal way. On a game level, all of this could hurt Michael and Brittany both, who had the information and didn’t say anything.

In the end, Joseph told Kyle that he doesn’t hate him, mostly because hatred only breeds more of it. However, he indicated that he is going to need time to sift through all of his feelings and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. This will stick with Kyle for the rest of the season and beyond.

What did you think about the Big Brother 24 jury house update?

