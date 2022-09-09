The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: The NFL factor?

When you think about The Wheel of Time season 2, one of the last things that comes to mind is probably the National Football League. Makes sense, no? While the two things may not share an enormous audience, they likely at least share some. That’s due in part to the uniquity of the NFL, which has fans all over America, let alone the globe.

We’ve wondered for a while why Amazon has kept a season 2 premiere date for the fantasy drama under wraps and now, we’re starting to actually wonder: What if it is tied to the NFL in some way? Let us explain…

Basically, there are few events that are going to generate viewership or subscriptions quite like something pertaining to pro football. Amazon paid a TON of money to get the rights to broadcast Thursday night NFL games and with that in mind, we tend to think that they are going to do everything in their power to ensure that they take advantage of that. This includes promoting a lot of their shows to the fullest.

Would we be surprised if the streaming service opts to use a football game to announce a premiere date for The Wheel of Time? Not at all. It just makes a good bit of sense! Given that people who are watching Amazon’s football broadcasts are already subscribed, it’s perfect marketing!

Is there an issue with this plan?

Potentially. Let’s say Amazon uses an NFL broadcast to announce a premiere date for season 2. What if that date is after the season is over? Will any of these viewers still be subscribed? It’s a fair question, and we do have to consider the notion that this isn’t as effect a promotional tool as Amazon thinks.

In the end, let’s just hope that there is something great planned for a date announcement, whatever that may be.

Related – Be sure to get some more The Wheel of Time updates

What do you think The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date is going to be over on Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







