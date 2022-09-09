Doctor Who season 14: Matt Smith talks Ncuti Gatwa hire

We recognize fully that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see Doctor Who season 14 premiere on BBC One; there’s no way around that! There is still a special coming later this year that marks the departure of Jodie Whittaker. Meanwhile, there’s also the 60th anniversary celebration next year! None of this is being considered a formal part of the upcoming season, and we may have to wait a while to see some of that.

When the show does bring us season 14 (and perhaps slightly beforehand), we are going to see Ncuti Gatwa come in as The Doctor. The Sex Education actor is going to bring his own style and flair to the role, which is the same thing that you’d expect from anyone who takes it on. The last thing that you should want is for someone to just replicate what came before.

One of the great things that comes with being The Doctor is that in some ways, you’re a part of a unique fraternity. There are only a select few people who really understand what this role really means, and it’s an opportunity to have some discussions and form bonds with those who came before you. Take, for example, with Matt Smith.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the current star of House of the Dragon made it clear that he has spoken with Gatwa to congratulate him on the role, but noted that “he doesn’t need my advice” on how to handle the part. He also passed along the following message about both him and new showrunner Russell T. Davies taking over:

“Ncuti is a brilliant actor and he’s going to be an incredible Doctor … I’m excited to see it and to see where Russell and Ncuti take the show.”

We know that one other Doctor will be stopping by during the anniversary in David Tennant, though it remains to be seen just how he will bridge the gap between Jodie and Ncuti coming on board.

