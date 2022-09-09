Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: The football factor

If you are desperate to get a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date on Amazon, then congratulations! Consider yourself one of many. This show has been off the air now for almost three years and yet, the streaming service continues to be hush-hush on a return.

For a good while now, we’ve wondered about the reasoning here and if the streaming service is trying to set up something specific down the road. Well, we’re starting to have more of a theory on that, and it’s due to one of the biggest ratings draws of all: NFL football.

For those of you who are unaware, Amazon spent oodles of many to acquire Thursday Night Football and move it over to the platform. We know just how highly-rated all football broadcasts are, and we’re pretty darn confident that it’s going to be the case here, as well. Why wouldn’t it be so long as there are good games? Even bad games tend to perform well…

Anyhow, it may make perfect sense for Amazon to hold off on a premiere-date announcement for Jack Ryan until one of these games are on the air; that way, they can get a lot of eyeballs on a first-look teaser or something else. This is even more valuable since all of the people watching will already be Amazon Prime subscribers, so you don’t have to worry about getting more people on board. (Cheers to that!)

Also, if Jack Ryan does premiere later this year, it will be right in the middle of the NFL season; if a lot of these viewers already have the service, why not check that out? Isn’t this a perfect example of cross-promotion? We think so, but we’ll have to see if that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3 and a potential premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







