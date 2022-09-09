Is Surface new this week on Apple TV+? More season 2 hopes

Is Surface new this week on Apple TV+? Is there something more to hope for here when it comes to the season 2 future? If you’re eager to get some more news about that, have no fear — and there’s a LOT of great stuff to talk about.

Unfortunately, we do have to say that one thing we can’t celebrate right now is pretty simple: There are no more episodes coming for now. Last week was the hyper-intense season 1 finale and with that, we’re left to wonder what the future could hold.

If there is one big of good news we can hand out now, it’s that there’s at least a chance for more of this story down the road. Nothing may be confirmed at present, but we do think that it makes some sense for the streaming service to renew the series. Season 1 left open plenty of questions that could still be answered, and over the course of the next few months, there is absolutely a chance that more people could get on board the series. That’s the positive thing about streaming shows sometimes; so long as positive word-of-mouth spreads, you’ve got a reasonably good chance that people will seek you out and see what you’re bringing to the table.

Our hope here, of course, is that Apple doesn’t waste too much time when it comes to giving us more info on the future. If we get a renewal over the next couple of months, that makes it all the more likely that we see something more in 2023. Why wouldn’t we want that? So long as the story doesn’t suffer, the quicker we get more of the show, the better it is.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Surface season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Are you sad there is no episode tonight, and are you optimistic for a renewal? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some more insight. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

