Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 25: Vinny & Angelina?

Next week on MTV you’re going to have a chance to see Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 25 — so what lies ahead with that?

At the end of tonight’s new episode, the show tried to bring the comedy — and of course an attempt to push Vinny and Angelina together. How many times is the show going to be circling back to that well? Probably for a while if the two of them are single.

As for what else we’re going to see moving forward, the promo really wanted to proclaim that we are going to see “The Staten Island version of The Notebook.” We knew that the show was going to milk this, but we didn’t even think it’d get this crazy! Yet, here we are, and it seems like the castmates and/or producers are going to do what they can to egg this “relationship” on.

Do we think that anything is actually going to happen? Probably not, since the two have known each other years, even at times where the two of them were more available. (We know that they haven’t always been.) This feels more just like a way for the show to generate content before it’s over, but who knows? Maybe they’ll surprise us.

As an aside, be sure to vote for Vinny on Dancing with the Stars! The series is going to be heading over to Disney+ starting on September 19, so you’ve got a reason to check it out. Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to do even better than The Situation and Snooki, who each competed in the competition in the past. (It won’t be hard to do better than Mike.)

