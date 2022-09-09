Your Honor season 2 premiere date: A top announcement window

The wait for news on a Your Honor season 2 premiere date has been long, but could we actually be nearing the end of it soon? Let’s just say that there’s a reason to have hope.

After all, Showtime has already said that the Bryan Cranston series is coming back this fall! Just when you consider that and that alone, we tend to think that there’s a chance for some further news to come out soon. It almost has to! Otherwise, you run the risk of announcing something at the last second, and we’re not sure that this is altogether good for anyone. You need viewers to be aware that the show is coming back! Remember that a lot of people who watched the first season may not be actively subscribed to the network; this is something that we have to take into some consideration.

Our hope here is for a late November / early December start and on the basis of that alone, there is one window that absolutely makes a good bit of sense: Later this month. Since Showtime likes to use some of its series for cross-promotion, why not announce something before the City on a Hill finale in just over a couple of weeks? It’s easy to make the argument that these two shows have a pretty similar audience and with that, there’s a chance for one to really help the other.

If you don’t announce a premiere date here, the only other ideal venue could just be during an upcoming NFL broadcast on CBS. Remember that the network and Showtime share a parent company and on the basis of that alone, it’s easy to imagine them pulling something like this off. Also, remember all of the people who actively watch football every week.

