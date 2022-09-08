Wedding Season season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the big debut of season 1 today, can you expect a Wedding Season season 2 renewal at Hulu? Or, is the more realistic expectation that we’re at the end of the road? Just as you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here?

First and foremost, we should note that there is a lot of appeal to a show like this, mostly when it comes to its ability to constantly subvert and shake-up expectations. If you go into this thinking that it is some sort of romantic comedy about weddings, you are probably surprised about where it goes. This is more of a mystery – thriller with a lot of different elements thrown in, and the whole premise allows you to have questions aplenty as you get closer and closer to the end.

Now, let’s get back to some season 2 possibilities. We should note that Wedding Season is one of those series that was designed to offer at least some closure, but it always feels like there’s potential to do at least something more. So much of it will depend of course on two different things: The interest the writers have in keeping things going, and then also whether or not the streaming service is interested in doing more. They’ll want to see that there is a binge-watching market here; that means people checking out the entirety of the series fast, and then also recommending it to their friends. All of this can be difficult, and there’s an additional challenge here when it comes to timing. Wedding Season arrived on a day when global headlines are dominated by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and that could prove an additional challenge.

If this show does get renewed, there is a good chance we will hear about it over the next few months; meanwhile, a late 2023 or early 2024 premiere date would make a certain degree of sense, but it may be a little too early to speculate on some of that.

Do you want to see a Wedding Season season 2 renewal happen at Hulu down the road?

