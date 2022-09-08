The Boys season 4 premiere date: Is it more than a year away?

We recognize fully that the hype for The Boys season 4 is going full-steam ahead and honestly, why in the world wouldn’t it? We’re talking here about one of the most popular shows on TV, let alone one of the most hilarious. It continues to amaze us how viewers are still discovering; strangely, one of the best things for the show performance-wise is all of the Homelander memes that have surfaced as of late.

The unfortunate thing about season 4 at present is simple: Having to wait a long time to see what’s coming up next. Sure, filming is underway, but that doesn’t mean that episodes are coming immediately.

To be specific, we’d say to anticipate a wait of well over a year to see what is coming up — at least when it comes to full episodes. by this time next year we’re hoping to at least have a start date, and by only the other side of the spin-off Gen V. We think that these are worthy expectations. The Boys itself will need to go through the rigorous visual-effects process and everything else before we get to the other side. Also (and because of the spin-off), Amazon will not feel a need to rush anything.

Odds are, we’ll see Antony Starr and the rest of the cast back when we get around to either late in 2023 or early 2024. Fingers crossed!

