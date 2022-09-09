Big Brother 24 spoilers: Live – Double Eviction updates! (day 65)

Tonight on Big Brother 24, you are going to get an epic Double Eviction event! Over the course of the second half of this episode you’re going to get a new HoH, a Veto, and another eviction.

Before we dive into this further, note that you can get more updates on the first half of this episode, including the latest eviction, over at the link here. For the record, that is also where you can get some more updates from the live feeds, including thoughts later today on the next Head of Household after the show.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, why not go ahead and get into the meat of the story? There is a LOT that could happen and depending on who gets sent out the door here, this could radically alter the course of the rest of the season. Be prepared for that and a whole lot more.

Before we go too far, though, here’s a reminder that we’re going to be updating this live as it goes; there is still a lot to discuss here!

Who won HoH? As a quick reminder, Michael was ineligible to play — that’s super-important given that he is the obvious target for most of the house.

What did you want to see from tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode going into it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







