Will Big Brother 24, Double Eviction be delayed by Queen’s death?

Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? Originally, the plan was for there to be a two-hour Double Eviction show airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Now, of course, we’re left to wonder if that is still happening due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today. The majority of regularly-scheduled programming across the board has been preempted so far for coverage of the event, and we’ve seen Twitter abuzz about this already.

If you want more Big Brother 24 coverage, including chatter on the live feeds, be sure to visit the link here.

For the time being, here’s what we can tell you: CBS has yet to announce anything when it comes to a preemption or a delay tonight. It is possible that could still change (we’ll continue to post updates in this article as they come out), but given that it will be the middle of the night in the UK while the Double Eviction is airing, there is less of a chance for breaking news at that time. The network could also air something more leading up to it, and they do have Friday night if they choose to do some sort of a longer tribute.

The Big Brother 24 show tonight will begin by showing whether or not Terrance or Alyssa get evicted from the game; following that, we’ll see the beginnings of the Double as there’s another HoH, nominations, a Veto, and of course another eviction. If Michael does not win the Veto, there’s a good chance he ends up going.

We know there’s already some speculation online about whether or not Julie Chen Moonves will tell the houseguests about the Queen’s passing, as they do occasionally relay news from the real world into the game. This is just something that is hard to predict, especially since tonally it is so different from the rest of the show.

What do you want to see on the next Big Brother 24 eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







