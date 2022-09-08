The Crown season 6 will halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II death

Following the passing of landmark monarch Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the landscape of the entire world will shift and change. Given that we are a television news site, we focus on mostly the TV-related implications of certain headlines; in this case, we have to look at The Crown.

The Netflix series is one of the definitive TV adaptations of the Queen’s life; sure, it is scripted and there are controversies with how much is fact and how much is fiction, but writer Peter Morgan has attempted to capture multiple different eras of her life. There is an affection for the Queen on-set, and the sad news of her passing today is causing certain things to be reevaluated. That includes production on the upcoming sixth season.

In an email today (per Deadline), Morgan noted that the show will most likely halt production for some time, until it is more appropriate for the cast and crew to resume:

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

This is something that has been hinted would be done in the event of the Queen’s passing in the past, so we will take watch to see if there are further updates or changes.

The Crown season 5 was previously scheduled to premiere in November and, at least for the time being, there is no indication if that will change. Production on it has been done for some time. Imelda Staunton (pictured above) is set to play the latest version of Queen Elizabeth II; she takes over the part after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman played her across earlier eras of her life.

Our thoughts go out to all who loved the Queen, and we will have more updates on The Crown as time passes. This will be evolving situation even here in America, as major networks choose how they want to cover her passing and whether or not to preempt any major primetime programming. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

