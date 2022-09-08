House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4: Rhaenyra, Daemon story

As you prepare four House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 this weekend on HBO, there could be more upheaval at King’s Landing.

What is the reason for that? Well, it’s tied very much to the simple fact that King Viserys will be doing his best to choose a new heir — and of course, there’s going to be a good bit more complicated than you’d first think.

Be sure to watch the most-recent House of the Dragon review! If you look below, you can see all sorts of good stuff on this past episode. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news.

On the surface, it’s easy to draw the assumption that he would keep his word to Rhaenyra, given his prior promise and how capable she’s shown herself to be so far. Yet, there are complications. For starters, Daemon’s popularity is likely to grow following the events of this past episode where he thwarted Crabfeeder at the Stepstones. Beyond just that, there’s also the status of Aegon now as the male heir. The King and Alicent Hightower giving birth to a boy completely alters the line of succession. Even though Aegon is only three years old as of this weekend, that may not change things when it comes to the bigger picture.

So if signs point towards Aegon eventually becoming the King, what is going to happen with Rhaenyra and Daemon? What are they going to do about it? The photo above does show the two of them in the midst of some sort of discussion, though there are questions aplenty as to if they could team up against Viserys if things don’t go their way.

The biggest challenge with Daemon to us is rather simple: He’s unpredictable! Would you really trust what he is about to do at any given moment?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







