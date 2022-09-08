Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Lee Jung-Jae’s new gig

There is some big news coming out from the greater Squid Game world; in particular, with star Lee Jung-Jae. How could this impact season 2, or potentially a premiere date? There are, of course, some things to get into here.

According to a new report from Deadline, Lee has been brought on board the upcoming Disney+ – Star Wars series The Acolyte as a male lead. The series is described as a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era. The series was first announced over a year ago, but Disney has keep details close to the vest.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any further Squid Game season 2 discussion? Then we suggest that you take the opportunity to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! That way, you ensure you don’t miss out.

So how will all of this have an impact on Squid Game? Well, we know that filming for the Netflix series has yet to begin and as of right now, the priority is working through the creative. Lee will have to balance out both shows, but season 2 may not be filming for a little while still. After all, we’ve yet to hear any casting news, and we tend to believe that a large number of cast members are going to be brought on board.

If nothing else, this news cements to us that season 2 will most likely not premiere until at least late 2023 or early 2024. While we’re sure that Netflix would love it back sooner, they do have a (misguided) reality show based on the concept on the way. Also, they understand most likely that they have to nail season 2 to keep some life in the franchise; the last thing that you want to do is rush along a product that would feel inferior to what you saw the first time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game

When do you think Squid Game season 2 is going to premiere?

Are you happy for this news when it comes to Lee? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







