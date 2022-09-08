Magnum PI season 5: Is this the filming start date?

We already know that Magnum PI season 5 filming is going to be starting up soon, but just how long will we be waiting? If you are wondering about that, let’s just say we’ve got more information within…

In a new post on Facebook, Reel News Hawaii made it clear that production is apparently going to be starting on Monday, September 19. That makes a good bit of sense given that there’s some casting and other prep work going on right now; also, the middle of month has been speculated for a while. Production is going on until March, so there’s a lot of time in there for the show to put together a number of great episodes!

Of course, once filming is underway we’ll be happy to take you through what’s going on — if you are new here, though, we’ll caution you that we don’t post unauthorized set photos or any major spoilers. We like to do more of the subtle teases / ones licensed by the cast, producers, or the show itself.

So what are we going to get this season? It should be a combination of a number of different things. It goes without saying that we’re expecting a lot of Magnum / Higgins content, especially with the two gravitating more and more towards a romantic relationship. (How can they not be after that kiss?) Beyond just that, though, we’re also hoping to have a chance to see more of the La Mariana crew, great cases, some familiar guest stars, and episodes that keep you guessing. One of the great things about this show is that you can go from laughing hysterically to getting emotional within the span of a few short minutes.

For now, Magnum PI season 5 is slated to premiere at some point in 2023 on its new NBC home.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI, including some other information all about what could be coming up next

What are you most hoping to see when Magnum PI season 5 starts filming?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







