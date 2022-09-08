Succession season 4 premiere date: How many months out?

It goes without saying that a lot of people are excited to see Succession season 4 eventually arrive on HBO, and why wouldn’t they? We’re one of those people! There is so much to be stoked about when it comes to the next batch of new episodes, but there are also a lot of questions we have to sit around and think over in the interim.

Take, for starters, just how many months we are feasibly away right now … and we tend to think that this is a great conversation when it comes to setting expectations.

As so many of you may know already, there are no plans for the network to bring the drama back through the rest of this calendar year. Filming is more than two months in at this point, but there’s still a LOT to be done. That is especially the case when you remember that there is a heavy travel component to this show with some of the lavish vacations they visit.

Beyond just this, we’d be surprised if season 4 airs at some point at the start of next year, mostly due to the stuff that is already on the schedule. Did you know that The Last of Us is already done filming? Well, it is, and that is almost certainly the first marquee show that will air.

While nothing is confirmed at the moment, we think that it is reasonably fair to estimate that we will see Jeremy Strong and the rest of the cast come back in March or April — this means that we’re at least still six months away. Let’s just hope we can all collectively be patient for a little while longer.

