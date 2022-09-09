Cobra Kai season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Is there going to be a Cobra Kai season 6 at Netflix, following the release of season 5 tomorrow? Or, is this 100% the end of the road? If you find yourselves talking about all of this, we’re more than happy to lend a helping hand.

The first order of business here is noting that at the time of this writing, the streaming service has not renewed the Karate Kid follow-up for more. However, there is still a hope. This is one of the more-popular comedies out there, and it’s managed to actually have fans that span multiple generations. This is NOT an easy thing to do and of course, it is well-worth celebrating. It was never referenced at any point in the season 5 promo campaign that this would be the final season.

Now, let’s get to the stumbling blocks. Very few Netflix shows do last this many seasons, and we know that the younger cast is busy with a lot of other projects. How long can they all realistically even play high schoolers? All shows do eventually end, and that is something else that you have to think about.

So provided that there IS a season 6 coming down the road, when could that premiere? This is another fun thing to think about! Unfortunately, we do have a feeling that we’re going to be waiting a while — a little bit longer, in fact, than we had between season 4 and season 5. Season 5 was already done filming at the time that season 4 premiered! The show will need to get that renewal, film another batch, and then have those episode edited and put together. We’d hope that we’d get more at some point in 2023, but it would probably be closer to the end of the year than the start.

