America’s Got Talent finale: Is Mayyas or Chapel Hart the favorite?

The America’s Got Talent season 17 finale is set to air next week on NBC — and yes, we think this is going to be really competitive. Is there a clear favorite? We’re not sure that there is.

At the moment, it’s easy for us to sit here and say that Mayyas is the top contender — but is that recently bias? Dance acts are not well-known for winning this show, especially when it compares to singers and magicians … and there are a lot of those. Nicolas RIBS is a major threat to win, as is Drake Milligan or country group Chapel Hart. If you add Sara James in there, this is who we consider to be the most likely top five.

With that being said, there’s one other person who we’d say to look out for as a bit of a sleeper to make it to the end: Mike E. Winfield. While a comedian has never won the show, we’ve seen them get very close over the years. He is legitimately one of the funniest guys we’ve ever seen, and with the right set, this could be worth watching out for. Should we throw Metaphysic in here as well? Maybe, but the act is polarizing. Now that we’ve seen the technology twice, we have our doubts as to whether or not there is anything else that can be done here to surprise us.

What we’re trying to say here should be pretty clear: A lot of people are big time threats to win this show. With a field this unpredictable, this is really going to come down to the individual performances and how much each act can mobilize an audience in a short period of time. It could even come down to when certain acts are placed within the show!

Who are you rooting for to win America’s Got Talent season 17 at the moment?

