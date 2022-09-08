Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform? More season 5 talk

Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform? Are we going to be seeing more of Cierra Ramirez and the rest of the cast soon?

It goes without saying but, of course, we’re sure that a LOT of people would love to have this series back already. Unfortunately, we know that this is not going to happen. There is no new episode tonight and instead, we’ll be waiting most likely until the new year to see the cast back on-screen.

So what can we expect? We know that for us, there are a couple of things that we’re super-excited about, and that includes the opportunity to really explore further the relationship between Davia and Dennis. We’ve waited a LONG time to get to the point where the two can be a couple and now, the two are at that point! Their journey is going to be really fun to watch, though we’re sure that there are going to be highs and lows.

Beyond the two of them, of course we imagine Mariana doing whatever she can to navigate both her personal and professional lives, however difficult that may end up being. All of these characters deserve big, meaty plotlines, and we’re glad that Freeform has already greenlit a new season and is giving them this opportunity.

Now, we do have to get to the next big question: Whether or not this could actually be the final season. For the time being, nothing is confirmed there; we’d love to see the show go on as long as possible but no matter what, our #1 hope is just that everyone gets a chance to have proper closure. We need that, given that we’ve invested SO many years dating back to The Fosters.

