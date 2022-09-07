Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3: What we know

For those who are not aware, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 3 is coming tomorrow night on Amazon Prime. So what can we say right now about it?

The best thing to do here is, of course, just start with the schedule, given that this can be a little bit confusing. While the show is coming, it won’t be arriving as early in the evening as what we saw with episodes 1 and 2. Instead, the plan is for this installment to be posted at 9:00 p.m. Pacific time or midnight Friday on the East Coast. For some of you, maybe that means having to check it out the next day.

As for what’s coming story-wise, we’re preparing for something that will at least show further the growth already in Galadriel. This is someone who cannot escape the pain she feels from the loss of her brother, and is passing up the idea of living in paradise for a chance to turn the tide. It’s a big sacrifice, and we tend to think of it as something that changes her. She evolves, and evolution is the same for all of Middle-earth these days. As a matter of fact, we see that with the Harfoots eventually becoming the Hobbits later on in Tolkien’s lore!

Eventually, we do want to see a lot of these storylines start to tie together, but we more than understand that episode could still be about setting the table. Remember that this is a show that already has a season 2 and just on the basis of that alone, we tend to think that the showrunners are going to take their time allowing us to understand who all of these characters are, let alone where they come from.

