Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The Apple Event omission

We are continuing to wait for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, and yes, it’s an absolute bummer that we don’t have it yet.

Today could’ve been a great opportunity for an announcement — especially since it would have come out of nowhere. Apple had one of their ever-popular Apple Events today, which was used to hype up the iPhone 14 plus a great deal of the company’s other advanced tech. There was a ton of cool stuff shown off and yet, nothing on the Jason Sudeikis comedy.

It’s true that premiere dates for Apple TV+ shows is not the purpose of these particular events, as they are geared more around technology and innovation. Yet, isn’t the goal here to generate headlines? There is no question in our head that Ted Lasso remains the marquee show that is a part of the Apple TV+ lineup. Sure, Severance has an audience and even was featured briefly as an Easter Egg in today’s presentation … but AFC Richmond still reigns supreme.

It does feel like a missed opportunity to not announce something today, but it will feel like an even bigger one in the event that nothing is mentioned at the Emmys next week. It’s been somewhat confusing for a while what Apple is doing with what could be the final season of the show. They haven’t released much in the way of news about it other than some castings earlier this year; instead, they’ve relied more on a promotional campaign for the Emmys alongside some merchandise / Funko Pop! figures to keep people talking. It’s worked to some extent, but there still could be more.

For those who do not know at present, the plan is for Ted Lasso season 3 to premiere at some point later this year — it’s always possible that this changes, but we will continue to hold out some hope.

What are you the most excited to see on Ted Lasso season 3 whenever it does premiere?

