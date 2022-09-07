America’s Got Talent results show #5: Who advanced to the finale?

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show was the final one before the season 17 finale — so what acts made it there?

We know that the format this season makes it almost impossible for a lot of these acts to succeed. Remember for a moment here that only two of them are going to be moving forward, and there’s a not an opportunity for the judges to select one of them! It all comes down to America’s vote. (The judges will present some potential wildcards after this round, but there’s no guarantee that someone else from this show will get that chance.)

So who are some of the contenders? First and foremost, we should note that Mayyas are almost a given to advance — not only were they a Golden Buzzer and the best act of the night, but they also performed last; the vast majority of the time, that means you’re a lock, even when you are not the ever-so-popular singer competing on the show.

After this, though, things start to become a little bit murkier. While we loved Urbancrew, these sort of dance/acrobatic acts often don’t get the votes. Jordan Conley has a great chance (ironically despite being a previous wildcard), as comedians tend to do well in the vote. Kristy Sellars is probably the most intriguing contender just because she’s so different from everyone else — that could help her, but she didn’t get the best placement in the episode.

The top 5

The biggest surprise here was not seeing Jordan in here. Instead, we had Mervant Vera, Urbancrew, Kristy, Mayyas, and Kristen Cruz, who started off the show and does have a big social following.

The top 3

Mervant surprisingly made it here alongside Kristy and Mayyas, and we suppose that’s a sign that people really enjoyed his message.

Advancing!

Mayyas (who are a favorite to win the whole show) and Kristy. In the end, Mervant can be happy with here he is, especially since he could be a possible wildcard. With that in mind…

Do you think the right two acts made it to the America’s Got Talent finale?

