Stargirl season 3 episode 3 spoilers: An anonymous tip…

Stargirl season 3 episode 3 carries with it the title of “The Blackmail,” and of course we have a big question that comes with it. What in the world are we going to see from here?

Well, for those of you hoping to get a quick resolution to the murder mystery, prepare to be disappointed: That’s not something that this show is looking to do. Instead, you are going to see that plotline play out over time alongside a number of other interesting ones for Courtney and the rest of the Justice Society of America.

Meanwhile, remember at the same time that Sylvester is a big part of the show, as well! This is a guy who was known primarily as Starman, so who is he without that? Let’s just say that there is a lot of stuff well-worth taking on.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

FINDING BALANCE – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#303). Original airdate 9/14/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond the murder mystery story, let’s just say this: There’s also a lot of fun! This is a show that continues to test the imagination and continue to remind us that these characters are at times impulsive and will make mistakes. They’re young! That sort of thing is just going to happen.

