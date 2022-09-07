Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin renewed for season 2 by HBO Max

For everyone out there who enjoyed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max, we come bearing some great news! Today, the streaming service confirmed that they will be back for another season.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve certainly been concerned over the long-term future of this show, and for a wide array of different reasons. What’s the biggest one? Well, let’s just say that parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been cutting a lot of stuff. In particular, they’ve dropped a ton of live-action programming designed for younger audiences.

Luckily, Original Sin is not a kids’ show — the streaming version of the franchise was darker and more intense than anything that we’ve seen so far.

In a statement confirming the news, where is some of what co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring had to say:

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars, exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets and their status as scream queens supreme! … Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars — which we’ll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

So when could season 2 premiere?

Based on the timing of this renewal, there is a good chance that we’re going to see more of the show at some point in 2023. It could also be a largely new story, but with the same characters and a few elements from season 1 back. A lot of loose ends were intentionally tied up at the end of the finale, just to make sure that there was closure in the event that the show wasn’t brought back for more.

