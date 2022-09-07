The Walking Dead season 11: Norman Reedus talks on-set injury

There’s a lot to prepare for as we get closer to the final episodes of The Walking Dead a little bit later this year, and of course, much of the story could revolve around Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. We’re talking about someone who is foundational to this story, and also someone who is going to be starring in his own spin-off down the road.

What is hard to really look at is how at one point, there was a moment where it felt like his story was in jeopardy. Norman suffered a concussion close to the end of filming, and it was enough for production to shut down briefly. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actors notes that his concussion was one of the most serious injuries he’s ever had and worse in some ways to how it was described:

“Oh dude, that was horrible … That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die … It was very serious. It was scary. I’ve been hit in the face and the head a million times. I’ve gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell.”

Of course, Norman has since recovered, but that does not make the whole ordeal any less harrowing or difficult. He’s now in a spot where he has a spin-off coming up focusing on his character and within that, we’re excited to dive a little bit further into his world. In general, the most important thing is just that he is okay. Concussions are no joke, and you never quite know how the brain is going to react in the days that follow them.

