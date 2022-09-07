Andor season 1: New promo shows familiar faces, more action

Can you believe that the three-episode premiere of Andor season 1 is almost finally here? In just two weeks, the Rogue One prequel is going to arrive on Disney+, and of course we’re excited to see what the creative team has played.

Below, you can see a new promo for the season that hypes up a great deal of what you would hope to see on the show, whether it be relentless action or, of course, the rebellion starting to form. There are a lot of gaps in the timeline that this show can fill in, and it also gives you a different perspective from what you tend to see in other parts of the Star Wars mythology.

One of the more notable inclusions in the promo is Saw Gerrera, who should have a pretty fascinating role in the buildup of things. There are a couple of seasons planned for Andor that will cover a good bit of ground, with season 2 in particular jumping forward a good bit of time. This is one of the more ambitious series that we’ve seen on Disney+ yet, mostly because there is such a set plan here from the beginning — the question is largely whether or not the end result will deliver.

Oh, and if you didn’t know, Andor also now has some Twitter emoji! Go ahead and use those if you are talking about the show online. We imagine that more and more previews and/or teases are going to surface over the next few weeks, and we’re excited to check out some of those in due time.

The rebellion will rise. The three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars is streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/xCxZbxJIvf — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 2, 2022

