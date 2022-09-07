Magnum PI season 5 filming: Inching ever closer…

In case you haven’t heard the news just yet, production on Magnum PI season 5 is very much right around the corner! We’ve heard that cameras will start rolling around the middle of the month and last until March, and we’re certainly seeing some evidence that the cast will be back in Hawaii soon as their iconic characters.

Of course, Perdita Weeks has to travel further than most, given that the British actress spends a good bit of her hiatus time in her home country. In a new post on her Instagram Stories this week, she posted a seaside photo alongside the caption “one last hurrah” — a pretty clear reminder that she’s gearing up for things to start. We know that she’s already been training and preparing to dive back into her role as Higgins, and even when the cast reunites, there are a few things that happen before cameras start to roll.

We already imagine that Higgins’ story moving into season 5 is going to be especially fun, given that she and Magnum are entering a new phase of their lives. While we suppose they could shy away from being a full-blown romantic couple after that kiss, there’s clearly no point. They have feelings for each other and may as well act on them. The question, of course, is not just what that looks like, but also how that could impact their work. They will have to compartmentalize at times, and also allow each other space to continue to do what they do best. For example, they can’t be overly protective of each other out in the field, or even allow some of their clients and/or targets to see the full extent of their relationship.

Even though Magnum and Higgins’ relationship won’t be the entirety of the season 5 story, it is absolutely a fun new wrinkle. With that in mind, it’s absolutely something that we are looking forward to see explored in greater measure.

