Claim to Fame season 1 finale: Did LC, Logan, or Pepper win?

Tonight brought the Claim to Fame season 1 finale to ABC — so did LC, Logan, or Pepper win at the end of the competition?

First and foremost, can we go ahead and give this show some flowers? It’s one of the more underrated gems out there on network TV this summer. Kevin and Frankie Jonas were really fun hosts, and they made sure that there was a lot of humor injected into these challenges. That was then balanced out by some legitimate strategy. There are some parts of this show that remind us heavily of The Mole, which we also loved back when it was on ABC.

Sure, celebrity was a big part of what we saw here, but we feel like there was enough distance between these people and their famous relatives that it never felt held back by it. Also, it really exposed a lot about various players’ preconceived notions.

We’ll admit that entering the finale, we were most confident that LC would win — largely because she seemed to have more of the other people totally befuddled as to who she really was. (Keke Palmer’s sister.) We also like that a few of the celebrities were kept secret leading into the finale.

The first challenge

A game of truth-or-date was the original path to the final two, and both LC and Pepper had their own unique way of looking at this. They decided to not bother with keeping their secret so much, whereas Logan was a little more willing to take dares. He was, after all, the one who had the best secret.

After a nasty bug-eating tiebreaker, LC scored a spot in the final two! She ended up naming Logan the guesser, which was an interesting move since she wasn’t 100% on who he was. He called out Pepper as being related to Dean Martin.

The final decision

LC could try to guess Logan’s Claim to Fame, or hope that he had no idea who Keke Palmer was — he technically didn’t, but someone in the house may have helped him since they all figured that out.

She decided to take the guess herself, and proclaimed that Logan was a relative of none other than Jason Aldean. She was right! The two had a really sweet moment at the end, and that made her win even sweeter. Congrats to LC for figuring this out! She was able to piece it together thanks to other conversations with other people in the house.

What did you think about the Claim of Fame season 1 finale?

