The Challenge USA season 1 finale preview: Who will win?

Next week on CBS, you’re going to see an event like no other in The Challenge USA season 1 finale. So what is going to happen? Who should you root for in the end? Of course, there’s a lot of good stuff to be excited about here.

The first thing that we really should note here is that this won’t be your ordinary episode of the competition show. This is a two-hour event! You’re going to see the remaining contestants battle it out in multiple forms, with the real culmination being TJ Lavin’s final. It is one of the most physically demanding things that many of them have ever been forced to encounter, and it is going to push several of them to the limit. In the end, not everyone’s going to get a chunk of the grand-prize money, so you should go ahead and know that in advance.

While we also get ourselves excited for the finale, there is one other thing to think about: Whether or not we’re going to see a season 2 down the road. We’re cautiously optimistic about it, and we do think that this part of the franchise absolutely does have a lot of potential. We’re sure that a season 2 cast would include at least some people from season 1, but also some other reality stars from Survivor, Big Brother, and then especially The Amazing Race — they haven’t had all that much representation as of yet other than just a few people.

Why not have this be an annual summer event? Let’s hope for that, but also let’s just hope for a worthy winner at the end of the day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge USA finale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge USA and its season 1 finale?

Based on what we have seen so far, is there anyone you are rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







