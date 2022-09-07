America’s Got Talent: Mayyas, Urbancrew dominate live show #4

We know that a lot of America’s Got Talent live shows tend to be dominated by and large by singers. Yet, Mayyas and Urbancrew stole the show tonight!

In a lot of ways, this was an episode all about dance, and what made both of these acts work so well is that they don’t look or feel like your standard AGT dance act — they rely on creativity, style, and honoring where they are from. Urbancrew is easily the best acrobatic dance act the show has had since the days of V. Unbeatable, where you have to combine athleticism, skill, and trust in order to pull these routines off. What they did got the judges on their feet, where Howie Mandel called it almost immediately the best act of the night. (Based on what we saw, it was pretty darn hard to argue with that.)

As for Mayyas, much of their act is also based on precision, albeit a completely different kind. They bring much of their Lebanese culture to the show and offer something totally new to the American version of the show. They had the honor of closing the show, which typically does come with its own unique advance. What they did was, in a word, stunning. There was also a unique storytelling quality to it with the serpent theme. There were a few moves that reminded us very much of what we saw in the audition, but they also showed that they can do SO much more than that.

The question, at least for now, is whether viewers will embrace either of these acts versus what we tend to see — think magicians and (as mentioned singers). That’s no disrespect to the vocalists tonight, who were good … but there is just something so fun about watching variety on this show.

