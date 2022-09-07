Tell Me Lies season 1 episode 4 air date: Hulu schedule ahead!

Following today’s big premiere event on Hulu, are you curious to learn the Tell Me Lies season 1 episode 4 air date, or the schedule ahead? Let’s just say that in general, there is a LOT to look forward to here.

First and foremost, let’s give you a little more information if you haven’t heard much about the series yet. The follow comes courtesy of the streaming service itself…

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Based on that, you can be prepared for a story coming up that’s going to be intense, addictive, strange, and also pretty darn exciting from start to finish. Let’s just hope that it lives up to the premise and the performances are strong throughout…

The schedule ahead…

What Hulu is trying to do here is pretty similar to a lot of their other shows — they get you started with a few episodes so that you’re hooked and then after that, they then find a way to shift things over to an episode a week. Episode 4 is going to be coming on September 14, with each remaining episode coming once per week. This is a show that is really working to make sure that they pace things properly and hopefully, around the finale, they have you so excited to watch that you check out the episodes the moment that they come online.

