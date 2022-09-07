Yellowjackets season 2: Some of the filming challenges

Last week, production officially began on Yellowjackets season 2 and of course, we are 100% excited to see where things go from here. There is a lot to be excited about! Of course, there’s also some reasons to be nervous. We’re talking about a show where a lot of bad stuff happens to characters out in the wilderness, and there’s a chance more of that will be coming in the past.

Jasmin Savoy Brown plays the younger version of Taissa on the series and with that, she’s at least one of the people who can feel a sense of comfort that her character stays alive through the present. There’s still, though, so much we have to learn about her, whether it be her specific connection to Lottie in the past and how we eventually find her in the present-day scenes. We know things are going to get truly crazy in the past with the whole Antler Queen formation that we saw…

Behind the scenes, we certainly know that things are relatively intense. As you can see below via Jasmin’s Instagram Stories, she is having to wake up at the terrifying time of 4:00 a.m. in order to prepare for a day’s work out in the wilderness. We tend to imagine that the flashback scenes are some of the toughest to film given that the bulk of it is outside, and you’ve also got the challenge of doing it in the winter. It may not be cold in Vancouver at the moment, but it’s going to be as we get closer to the end of the year!

So while we don’t have a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date as of yet, our hope is that come early next year, we’re going to get some more information on that. Right now, we’re waiting for a late February or early March start so let’s wait and see what comes about with that.

