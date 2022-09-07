The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey, Jason break up before finale

We knew that there was going to be some big, surprising moments for Gabby on The Bachelorette tonight. Yet, we still didn’t think we were going to see what we did with Jason.

Seeing these two break up the way that they did was pretty shocking … and also awkward. Gabby seemed to be the one for most of the season who was the favorite of many of the guys; yet, she lost both Johnny and Jason right at the overnight dates. Jason was especially hard, given that he was one of her favorite people from the start. She legitimately thought that the two had a chance to go the distance — but, he wasn’t ready for an engagement and by the end of tonight, she didn’t even think he loved her. He did come across as cold and distant from a lot of what we saw here.

Also, it felt like Jason waited until he was off-camera with Gabby to really vocalize what was on his mind. That’s a hard thing to get into with this show, which requires people to be vulnerable.

So who is left for her at this point? The answer to that is pretty simple: Erich. We know he was having a really tough time with her seeing other people at this point, but we don’t doubt that he has feelings for her. That may not be enough for the two to last long-term, but there’s still something there. Could her part of the show be somewhat similar to what we saw with Desiree years ago? She was focused on Brooks for a lot of the season but in the end, Chris was totally the right person for her.

