America’s Got Talent: Kristen Cruz & ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, there were a lot of vocalists hitting the stage — and that includes Kristen Cruz. The social-media star came into her own in the auditions with a pretty powerful cover, and she tried to follow that up with “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” tonight.

So what do we have to say about it? Well, it did feel like a legitimately good way to start the show. Cruz’s voice actually sounds more like Miley’s than we first realized with the audition and she put a lot of passion into this. She’s a great singer! Also, she understands how to make the most of her space on stage. We do give her a lot of credit for what looks like a lot of effort being put into getting better and stronger as an overall performance.

Now, is this going to be enough to get her through to the next round? That’s where things start to get a little bit dicey, given that Kristen started off the night and we know from watching this show over the years that this is a really tough spot to be. Viewers can easily forget about you and with the new format of this show, there is no way for the judges to save you.

We hope that by the time we get to the end of this episode, we’ll at least have a good idea who all of the top acts are — and by the way, we don’t agree with Simon’s critique that she should have done something country. If she likes singing stuff from a different sort of genre, she should go with that — even if that doesn’t get her through to the next round. She has to prioritize herself in the end!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What did you think about how Kristen Cruz opened America’s Got Talent tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







